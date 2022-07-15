Army commander among seven hurt after helicopter crash-lands in Songkhla

SONGKHLA: A helicopter carrying the commander of Fourth Army Region Lt Gen Kriangkrai Srirak and six others crash-landed in Thepa district in Songkhla today, with all onboard sustaining minor injuries.

4th Army spokesman Col Pramote Prom-in said the Black Hawk chopper developed engine problems at about 8 am (local time) while enroute from Senanarong military camp in Hat Yai, Songkhla, to Sirindhorn Camp in Pattani’s Yarang district.

He said the pilot attempted an emergency landing but the helicopter hit a tree in a rubber plantation.

“The pilot and six other passengers including Kriangkrai sustained minor injuries. All of them were rushed to Thepa Hospital for treatment.

“They are reported to be in stable condition after being transferred to Songklanagarind Hospital in Hat Yai,” he told reporters.

Meanwhile, Bangkok Post reported that Kriangkrai was on an official trip to inspect border provinces, quoting army spokesman Gen Santipong Thampiya. The report said the chopper has been in service for 17 years.-Bernama