Army to move 31st Infantry Brigade camp to Bintulu by June next year

KUCHING: The Malaysian Army is expected to move its 31st Infantry Brigade camp from Sibu to Bintulu by June next year.

Army chief General Tan Sri Zamrose Mohd Zain (pix) said they have identified the location and the building in Bintulu that would house the entire brigade.

He said the decision to move the base was made after taking into account the presence of the 9th Infantry Brigade camp in Sibu.

“The houses for families of our members have also been identified. I’m confident that when all processes are done, by June next year, our 31st Infantry Brigade camp will be in Bintulu.

“(For the time being) we will not build a new building (for the brigade), we will just rent a building there,” he told reporters after attending the conferment-of-rank ceremony at Muara Tuang Camp here today.

On the security situation in Sabah and Sarawak, especially in border areas, Zamrose said the situation is currently under control and the Army is always prepared to take any action, if necessary.

“We always keep ourselves up to date with the current geo-strategic situation in the region and we are always prepared.

“We have increased the level of preparedness of our posts along the borders of Kalimantan (Indonesia). We have four newly-operational posts, while three others are still under construction,” he added.-Bernama