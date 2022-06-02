Penang companies urged to register with Matrade

PETALING JAYA: Exporting companies, especially from Penang, are urged to register as Malaysia External Trade Development Corp (Matrade) members as the current numbers are still relatively small compared with other states in Malaysia.

As of April 30, 2022, a total of 11,123 Malaysian companies have registered with Matrade, of which, 1,740 companies are from the northern region. From the 1,740, about 898 are active companies from Penang.

Matrade deputy CEO (exporters development) Abu Bakar Yusof (pix) said it look forward for more companies from Penang to register as a Matrade member. Penang is one of the largest contributors of Malaysia’s exports. Among the major products exported are transport equipment, manufactured goods, chemicals and chemical products, non-food raw materials as well as food products.

“We believe there are companies that have not registered with Matrade yet, especially small and medium sized enterprises. Registration with Matrade is free and companies stand to benefit from our assistance programmes, including capacity building and training, market intelligence reports, access to trade leads of international buyers and importers, as well as a series of export promotional activities, including cross border e-commerce.”

Abu Bakar was speaking at the opening of the Export Day event, which was organised by Matrade in collaboration with Penang Development Corp and Exim Bank. The one-day event held in Penang was attended by more than 250 entrepreneurs and exporters from various industry sectors.

He added that the event was part of the government’s efforts to reach out to companies in Malaysia and hoped that more businesses would be aware of Matrade’s role in nurturing home-grown global champions.