Asean labour ministers special meeting discusses Covid-19 impact on labour, employment

KUALA LUMPUR: The Special Meeting of the ASEAN Labour Ministers held today, discussed on the responses and initiatives taken by ASEAN member countries, to alleviate difficulties faced by workers and employers across the region, following the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Human Resources Ministry (KSM) in a statement tonight said, the meeting chaired by its minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan (pix) was held via video conferencing in Putrajaya.

“ASEAN Labour Ministers, ASEAN Secretary-General Lim Jock Hoi also participated in this special meeting while International Labour Organisation (ILO) Director-General Guy Ryder shared his views and experiences from a global perspective, on the impact of Covid-19 to global employment, including future collaboration opportunities with ASEAN member states,” the statement said.

According to KSM, Saravanan shared Malaysia’s responses and initiatives in battling Covid-19 as outlined in the Economic Stimulus Package announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“One of the programmes under the purview of KSM is the Wage Subsidy Programme that will benefit 8.1 million workers. Additionally the Skills Development Fund (PTPK) Loan Repayment Deferment Programme will ease the burden of employers and students,” KSM said.

The meeting also endorsed and adopted a joint statement of ASEAN Labour Ministers on labour and employment, among them in safeguarding workers’ rights in terms of employability, income, access to health facilities and their safety.

This is the first meeting presided by Saravanan at the ASEAN level since assuming office on March 10. -Bernama