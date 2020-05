PETALING JAYA: The government has allowed banks and ATM services to operate as per normal, like pre-movement control order (MCO) days starting from June 1 onwards.

Senior Minister (Defense) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said this was decided after the meeting today, as many ATMs only operate from 8am to 8pm.

“However, even as ATMs can now operate in the usual times before the implementation of the MCO, social distancing of at least one meter from each other must be observed and conducted,“ he said at a daily press briefing today.

He also said banks and ATM services will also operate as per usual to allow customers to conduct financial transactions through the institutions and the machine.

Besides that, Ismail Sabri also urged Malaysians to download the MySejahtera app to help the government’s efforts to break the chain of Covid-19 infection.

“The MySejahtera app will be introducing MySejahtera check-in which will be an app that allows structured and uniformed registration and control of visitors into business premises such as factories, construction sites and offices,“ he said.

He also said the app functions to assist the government in management and control of the Covid-19 infection while also kickstarting the country’s economy once again.

“MySejahtera check-in can be used from June 2 onwards at three AEON outlets,“ he said, adding that as of today, the app has had 770216 registration and 929276 health evaluations.

The app is available to download from the Galeri Aplikasi Mudah Alih Kerajaan Malaysia (Gamma), Apple App Store, Google Play Store and Huawei AppGallery.