Aviation operators urged to conduct regular safety seminars

KUALA LUMPUR: General Aviation (GA) and Business Aviation (BA) operators in Malaysia are urged to conduct regular safety seminars and briefings to make safety awareness and compliance to regulations an ingrained culture.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong said thus fora such as the two-day Asian Business Aviation Association (AsBAA) Malaysia Virtual Safety Forum is timely in reminding all industry players to make safety paramount in their operations and corporate culture.

“Safety must not be optional to using and enjoying private aviation,“ he said in his opening remarks at the forum, according to a statement issued by Ministry of Transport here today.

The statement said following recent mishaps involving helicopters, it was imperative for the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) to quickly organise a mandatory safety briefing for all local helicopter operators, maintenance organisations and helicopter pilots’ operators in Malaysia.

“It is important for all aviation stakeholders to understand the concept of safety culture and its importance for safe and efficient aviation operations,“ said the statement.

MOT also hopes that AsBAA, by cooperating closely with CAAM as an industry partner, will continue the good work as a platform for communication and activities on key issues related to BA and GA and to keep the community up to date on issues and matters related to airport access, regulation, policy, safety, and human capital development.

Supported by MOT and CAAM, the virtual forum features in-depth sessions presented by industry experts covering key topics relevant to aviation safety culture, human factors, accident investigation, flight data monitoring, case studies, training, helicopter operations, professional airmanship, airport and ground operations.

The AsBAA is the year’s first safety event for the BA and GA industry in Malaysia. — Bernama