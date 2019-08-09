Avoid water wastage during festive period: SPAN

KUALA LUMPUR: As the the hot and dry weather has led to lower water levels at rivers and dams in several southern states, members of the public have been urged to use water sparingly especially during the upcoming Hari Raya Aidiladha celebrations.

National Water Services Commission (SPAN) chairman Charles Santiago said the water situation of the dams in these areas, was still under control.

“SPAN will continue to monitor the supply of water to consumers closely, especially during this unpredictable hazy conditions as well as hot and dry spells, “ he said in a statement here today.

As such he called on the people to avoid water wastage to ensure adequate supply at all times.

On Aug 1, it was reported that the west coast of Peninsular Malaysia and Sarawak had begun to experience the haze following forest fires in six provinces in Indonesia.

The forest fires were detected in Riau, South Sumatra, Jambi, West Kalimantan, Central Kalimantan and South Kalimantan. — Bernama