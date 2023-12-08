Ayob Khan: No report on 3R during state elections

KUALA LUMPUR: No reports regarding the 3R (Race, Royalty & Religion) issues were received in the six state elections, said Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay.

He said most of the offences detected during the state elections were for mischief.

“They involved damage to posters, slander, flash mobs or gatherings held without a police permit. So far, the police have opened 131 investigation papers on various election offences in the six states and received 1,770 reports as of last night,“ he told a special media conference after observing the situation at the polling centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Klang Gate here today.

According to him, the voting process in all six states is under control with no untoward incidents reported so far.

He advised electors to go to the polls early because of the uncertain weather condition and to follow the instructions by police personnel on duty at the polling stations.

Ayob Khan Ayob Khan said a total of 35,000 police personnel were mobilised for the elections in the six states, with 5,226 of them in Selangor alone.

“Apart from that, we also mobilised the Op Cantas teams to the hotspot areas,” he added.

Meanwhile, the voting process, including in Selangor, Negeri Sembilan and Penang, is reported to be going smoothly with no untoward incidents reported so far.

Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof said a total of 4,333 police personnel were assigned to polling centres in the state to ensure security and the smoothness of the voting process.

For Selangor, state police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said 15,000 police personnel, including from the Civil Defense Force (APM), and also members from the Malaysian Volunteers Corps Department (Rela) were mobilised for the purpose.

In Penang, the media spokesman for the state election at the state police contingent headquarters, SAC W. Pusphanathan, said the voting process at the 334 polling centre in the state was reported to be going smoothly.

So far, the police have not received any reports regarding unwanted incidents and the traffic situation is also smooth with no congestion reported, he added. -Bernama