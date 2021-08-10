Azuzulhasni still yearning to hunt for gold in Paris 2024

SEPANG: The drive to continue chasing the gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games is still burning in the heart of Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang after he garnered a silver medal in Tokyo Olympics yesterday.

The 33-year-old rider said according to his initial plan, he was certain of continuing to take on the challenge at the Paris Olympics in another three year.

“As usual, after a major tournament, I will sit down with coach John Beasley and the team to carry out replanning and restructure.

“I feel the fire is still there, the desire still strong, I have no issue with the physical, momentum is still good,” he told a brief media conference while observing physical distancing at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) upon his return from Japan.

In the men’s keirin final at Izu Velodrome yesterday, Jason Kenny of Great Britain sprinted earlier to defend his gold medal while Mohd Azizulhasni managed to overtake world champion Harrie Lavreysen of Netherlands for the silver medal.

The 2017 keirin world champion said the first thing after his 14-day quarantine is to meet his father Awang Embong who is not well and his mother Selamiah Yong in his home village in Dungun, Terengganu.

The racer called ‘The Pocket Rocketman’ also shared the good news that his wife, Athiah Ilyana Abd Samat who is pregnant with their third child was also elated with his achievement in Tokyo.

“Of course she is happy, even though I did not deliver a gold, she knows a silver is also a major victory, not only for me but the country as well. I was shocked to know she is pregnant, it was a mixed feeling for me... I am thankful to Allah for all,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mohd Azizulhasni also expressed his thanks and appreciation to all Malaysians for their words of motivation to the national contingent at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics from July 23 to Aug 8.

“I know all Malaysians were glued in front of the television, cheering for us. I appreciate all that and my heartfelt thanks to all as we could see sports as a medium of unity among the people in Malaysia.

“I hope Malaysians will continue the spirit of unity not only now but forever, I love you all,” he said. – Bernama