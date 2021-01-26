Bangladeshi man gets 2-year jail, RM12,000 fine for attempting to bribe cop during MCO

ALOR SETAR: A Bangladeshi man was sentenced to two years’ jail and fined RM12,000 by the Sessions Court here today for bribing a policeman last week.

Judge Murtazadi Amran passed the sentence on Mohammad Mosarof, 30, after he pleaded guilty to offering a bribe of RM500 to Corporal Muhammad Syazwan Ahmad Safiudin.

It was as inducement for the policeman not to take action against him for having committed an offence under Regulation 5 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within Local Infected Areas) 2021 as well as having no valid travel documents at the Lunas Toll Plaza, Kilometre 18.8 of the Butterworth-Kulim Expressway on Jan 20 at around 3.30 pm.

The charge was made under Section 17(b) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 and punishable under Section 24(1) of the same Act, which provides for a jail term of up to 20 years and a fine of RM10,000 or not less than five times the amount of the bribe, whichever is higher.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohamad Fauzee Azizan appeared for the prosecution while Mohammad was not represented.

It is understood that during the incident, Mohammad and another individual were on their way from Penang to Lunas, Kulim in a taxi.

When stopped at a roadblock, police officers had asked for the inter-state travel permit, one of the standard operating procedures during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period, but Mohammad failed to submit it and instead offered a bribe in order to avoid being detained. — Bernama