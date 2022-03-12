Bank robbery: Suspect who shot security guard remanded a week

KUALA LUMPUR: A suspect who shot dead a security guard and injured another in a bank robbery in Puchong Prima near here yesterday has been remanded for seven days.

Subang Jaya police chief ACP Abd Khalid Othman said the suspect was remanded until March 18 to assist investigation.

“The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder and Section 3 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971,” he said when contacted today.

Yesterday, a security guard died after being shot while another was injured in a robbery near a bank in Puchong Prima near here.-Bernama