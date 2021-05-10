Be cautious of fake MYBNM app - Bukit Aman

KUALA LUMPUR: The police have urged the public to be aware that the MyBNM app is being used by unscrupulous parties to commit fraud.

The MyBNM app was an online application offered by Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) from November 2015 till November last year.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) Datuk Zainuddin Yaacob said in a statement today that victims of such cases would be contacted by suspects posing as enforcement agency officers, including BNM.

He said the victims would then be asked to download the fake MyBNM app and through the app, they would be asked to key in personal details including their name, ATM card number and PIN, username and password.

“After securing the information, the syndicate would then make money transfers from the victim’s account to a third party account (mule account),” he said, adding that the victim would only realise they had been scammed after discovering they are left with little money in their account.

Based on records throughout 2020, he said 53 cases were reported with losses of RM1.9 million while from January to April this year, the number of cases recorded increased to 57 cases with losses of RM1.7 million.

“To combat the rise, preventive measures involving the police and public awareness campaigns are needed.

“The CCID is committed to redoubling our efforts, especially in terms of operational investigations,” he said.

He urged the public to increase their awareness on crime prevention, including being more cautious and increasing their knowledge about such scams.

“Do not simply believe calls claiming to be from banks, police or Inland Revenue Board enforcement personnel who request you to download or register for the MyBNM app. Do not click any link, download any app with the name MyBNM or BNM logo,” he said.

Zainuddin also advised the public to make confirmation checks through the website http://ccid.rmp.gov.my/semakmule or download the ‘semak mule CCID’ app before making any transactions.

In addition, the public is urged to contact the CCID Scam Response Centre at 03-261-1559/03-26101599 if they have any information or doubts about commercial crime. — Bernama