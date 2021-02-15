Bernama can assist artistes impacted by Covid-19 - Ras Adiba

PUTRAJAYA: Media organisations, such as the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama), can play a role in helping artistes impacted by the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, especially the veterans, said Bernama chairman Datuk Ras Adiba Mohd Radzi (pix).

She said that the story of artistes who suffered loss of income or from health problems should be given due attention as a sign of appreciation for their contribution to the country.

“We talk about them because they bring their own story in the art scene and this is the time we can hear their story, how it was then and how it is now, to inspire people.

“At this time, even though they are in such a difficult situation, we can learn from them how they have been involved in the art scene and become talented Malaysians and contribute to the country’s history,” she said after watching veteran singer Datuk DJ Dave entertaining orphans virtually in conjunction with his birthday, here today.

DJ Dave, who is also the chairman of Yayasan Kebajikan Artis Tanah Air (YKAT), said that the foundation was also working to help veteran artistes affected by the pandemic.

“Indeed, many artistes are having a tough time right now. I used to have two or three shows a month, but now there are none,” he said.

On his 73rd birthday, DJ Dave said that this time he made a difference by celebrating it virtually to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) of the Movement Control Order (MCO), through live streaming with four selected orphanages. — Bernama