BESarawak launches IJBEL, world's first journal on business events industry

KUALA LUMPUR: Business Events Sarawak (BESarawak) today launched the first volume of the International Journal of Business Events and Legacies (IJBEL), the world’s first journal to merge business events and legacy topics and the first in Southeast Asia on all business events.

BESarawak chief executive officer Amelia Roziman said the first issue provides excellent insights and knowledge into how global business event players are evolving and what impacts have been found until now.

“Eleven papers have been published and half are reporting on the legacies and sustainability efforts that their respective events and destinations have started.

“Half is already a success for a journal specific to these topics -- succeeding in the first volume indicates that the journal is an effective and reliable way to document the real values of business events,” she said in a statement in conjunction with the 3rd Business Events Tribal Meet (TriBE Assembly) today.

In today's TriBE Assembly, Sarawak revealed that the destination will attempt to secure 1,245 business events by 2030 by developing further measures that will make legacy impact and sustainability at the forefront of the sector.

The TriBE Assembly today proposed to the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak a long-term strategic plan to assist in achieving the state government’s Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 and turn Sarawak into a leading destination for ecotourism and business events.

The proposal is making one strong suggestion - for the government to strengthen its collaboration with the sector to develop practical and ethical policies and guidelines that will steer future business events to be more impactful and sustainable to the destination.

Sarawak’s Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts, Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah pledged to drive positive community, economic and environmental developments from business events and lead the 300 delegates from TriBE Assembly as Sarawak’s business events ambassadors.

“Since business events are part of PCDS 2030, sustainable and legacy-driven events will be key events to achieve our aspiration of economic prosperity, social inclusion and environmental sustainability.

“The Sarawak Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts pledges that legacy impact and sustainability will be fully supported and will be the ethos of our business events sector,” he said.

To date, the state has surpassed its target of 90 secured events with 94 events (104 per cent achievement), with an estimated total economic impact of RM303 million; RM165 million from direct delegate expenditure, RM9.9 million tax revenue and 23,755 jobs for Sarawak.

Out of 94 events, 81 business events have been assessed with a total of 570 impacts on the sector, economy, community, environment and political governance.

