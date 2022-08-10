Bintai Kinden to market O&G equipment in Indonesia

PETALING JAYA: Bintai Kinden Corp Bhd’s sub-subsidiary, Bintai Energy Sdn Bhd, has entered into a business collaboration agreement with PT Raintech Indo Energi to market and promote flanges, fittings, pipes and other oil and gas (O&G) equipment in Indonesia.

Under the three-year agreement, Bintai Energy will work with Raintech to promote business opportunities and provide technical and price support on the products to be represented by Raintech, which will be responsible for the promotion of the products in Indonesia and advise Bintai Energy on market-related information.

Bintai Kinden executive director Azri Azerai said the collaboration opens up opportunities in Indonesia as it is Southeast Asia’s largest economy with a gross domestic product of US$1.19 trillion as of 2021 and a population of 270 million.

“Its O&G industry is an important contributor to the economy and a key growth driver. Indonesia has set a target to ramp up crude oil and condensates production to 705,000 barrels a day.”

Raintech director Verra Christianty is confident both parties will be able to penetrate a vast market with their technical and pricing knowledge.

Bintai Energy was recently awarded RM4.43 million sub-contracts to supply high-grade carbon steel/stainless steel piping, valves and piping accessories. It has to-date clinched RM9.0 million in sub-contracts.

Bintai Kinden owns a 51% stake in Bintai Energy through Kejuruteraan Bintai Kindenko Sdn Bhd. Raintech provides integrated solutions with a focus on the upstream, midstream and downstream O&G industry as well as the marine, industrial, aviation, water and waste water, food and beverage and, healthcare industries.