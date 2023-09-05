BNM international reserves at US$114.4b as at April 28

KUALA LUMPUR: The international reserves of Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) amounted to US$114.4 billion as at April 28, 2023, said the central bank today.

“The reserves position is sufficient to finance 5.1 months of imports of goods and services and is 1.0 time the total short-term external debt,” it said in a statement.

The main components of the international reserves were foreign currency reserves (US$101.9 billion), International Monetary Fund reserves position (US$1.4 billion), special drawing rights (US$5.8 billion), gold (US$2.5 billion), and other reserve assets (US$2.8 billion). -Bernama