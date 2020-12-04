Body of missing trader found floating on Sungai Ketil

BALING: The body of a trader reported missing since Wednesday was found floating on Sungai Ketil in Kuala Ketil near here today with signs of injury on his neck.

Baling police chief Supt Syed Basri Syed Ali said the body, identified as that of Sivaguru Gopal, 32, was found floating at Lubuk Segintah, about two kilometres from the Sungai Ketil Bridge, at about 10 am.

“The man’s Identity was confirmed by his family who lodged a police report on Wednesday when he did not return home after going out at 10 pm on Tuesday.

“This could be a criminal case but will depend on the post-mortem report,” he said when met at the scene.

Syed Basri said the body was sent to the Forensics Department, Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital, Alor Setar and that further investigations were ongoing.

“The search and rescue operation that was assisted by a Fire and Rescue Department water rescue team and personnel from the Baling District Civil Defence Force since Wednesday has been terminated,” he said. — Bernama