KUANTAN: A traditional medical practitioner was believed to be shot to death in a house near Bukit Rangin Perdana 2, here, yesterday.

Kuantan district police chief ACP Mohamad Noor Yusof Ali said the body of Mohamad Abdul Rahim Nasri, 31, was found at about 11 pm.

“As of now police do not rule out the possibility that the incident was motivated by revenge or anger, as there were also several gunshot wounds on the victim’s body,“ he said in a statement here, today.

Mohamad Noor said the victim was believed to be alone at home during the incident.

Further investigations are being carried under Section 302 of the Penal Code. — Bernama