Boy, 12, faces attempted murder charge after shootout with police (Video)

A 12-YEAR-OLD boy is facing an attempted murder charge after a shootout with deputies from the Volusia County sheriff in Florida. He was brought before a judge on Thursday.

The boy and a 14-year-old girl had ran away from a children’s group home on Tuesday night in Enterprise. They broke into a house, armed themselves with several of the homeowner’s guns and opened fire on several deputies who tried to talk them into surrendering.

The girl was shot and wounded after she came out of the garage and pointed a shotgun at deputies outside the house.

The boy, who was armed with an AK-47, put down his weapon shortly and was not injured.He is diabetic and didn’t have his medication with him.

During a virtual court appearance Thursday morning, Judge Michael Orfinger ordered the boy who’s represented by a public defender, be held in secure detention for 21 days or until the next court order.

“There’s probable cause to believe that these acts occurred and that you committed them,” Orfinger told the boy, who didn’t speak during the hearing.

The prosecutor’s office did not say if the wounded girl will also be charged.

Watch the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MigjZCt842E