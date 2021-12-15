Boy falls to death, mother pleads not guilty to neglecting child

KUALA LUMPUR: A woman, whose son died after falling from the 16th floor of a condominium near here last month, was charged with neglecting the boy in the Selayang Magistrate’s Court today.

However, the 24-year-old woman pleaded not guilty to the charge before judge Nor Rajiah Mat Zin.

She was charged, as a person having the care of the boy, with having neglected the child in a manner likely to cause him physical injury at a condominium unit in Jalan Lebuhraya Selayang-Kepong, Gombak here between 9.45 am and 10.48 am last Nov 17.

The charge was framed under Section 31 (1) (a) of the Child Act 2001, which provides a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to 20 years, or both, if found guilty.

Deputy public prosecutor Nur Shasha Hidayah Nor Azahar requested bail at RM15,000 with one surety, but the accused, unrepresented, said she could not afford bail being that she was unemployed worked as a rider with a monthly income of less than RM2,000.

She said she also had another son, who is four-years-old, to take care of, and that her health was not stable since the incident.

The court then set bail at RM8,000 with one surety and also ordered her to report herself at the nearest police station once a month and to not intimidate the witnesses in the case.

The court set Jan 13 for mention.-Bernama