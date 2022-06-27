Boy found drowned in lake at sand mining site

SIBU: A thirteen-year-old boy who was reported missing while bathing in a lake at a sand mining site at Jalan Kin San, Sarikei, about 58 kilometres from here, yesterday, was found drowned early today.

A spokesman at the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department’s operations centre, when contacted today, said the body of Terry Leon Zi Jun was found at 12.30 am by family members.

He said a search and rescue operation was conducted by a team from the Sarikei Fire and Rescue Station following a report on the missing boy at about 8.35 pm, but it was halted about two hours later as it was getting dark.-Bernama