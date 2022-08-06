Bryan strikes gold in Solo after brother Bonnie’s Birmingham high

SOLO (INDONESIA): National powerlifting ace Bonnie Bunyau Gustin’s success at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games earlier this morning certainly had the desired effect on his elder brother Bryan Junency(pix), who went on to shine brightly in the 11th ASEAN Para Games here.

Bryan, 25, produced an energetic performance to bag gold in the men’s powerlifting 80-kilogramme (kg) category at a hotel here today.

He emerged as the overall winner with a total lift of 498kg in three attempts to overcome his rivals Tambi Sibarani (495kg) of Indonesia and Min Zaw Win (110kg) of Myanmar.

Bryan, however, had to be contented with silver for the best lift after managing 170kg at the third attempt, just 3kg less than Tambi’s, while the Myanmar lifter had to settle for bronze after managing only 110kg at his first attempt.

“I actually never thought I could win judging by how much more my opponents were able to lift, but I am satisfied. I also had an extra ‘lift’ after Bonnie’s success. I did speak to him, congratulated him and he told me to do my best,” he said.

This is Bryan’s second appearance in the APG, having ended up fourth in the 2017 edition in Kuala Lumpur.

Earlier this morning, Bonnie Bunyau won gold at Birmingham 2022 when he set a Commonwealth Games record en route to lifting 220kg in the lightweight below 72kg category.

Meanwhile, Nicodemus Manggoi Moses grabbed both the gold medals in the men’s 88kg with a best lift of 185kg and 548kg total.

Indonesia’s Andika Eka Jaya (512kg, 173kg) took silver and Thailand’s Somsak Kakuen (507kg, 170kg) settled for bronze.

For the men’s 97kg category, Wan Nur Azri Wan Azman bagged silver for the best lift of 173kg, while his total lift of 343kg was only good for the overall bronze.

Indonesia’s Atmaji Priambodo (568kg, 193kg) took both the gold medals in that category while Thailand’s Boontun Chadarum (477kg, 161kg) raked in the overall silver and bronze for the best lift.-Bernama