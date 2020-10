PETALING JAYA: The Pakatan Harapan (PH) Presidential Council today urges Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to hold a discussion with the opposition on Budget 2021 before it is tabled in Parliament on Nov 6.

In a joint statement, Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), DAP and Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) were confident that all the Members of Parliament involved in the debate on the budget would arrive at a consensus to ensure the budget prioritised the interest of the people and country.

‘’It is very important and serious for Budget 2021 be discussed with the opposition before it is tabled in Parliament.

‘’So, the Prime Minister should promptly hold a discussion and consultation (with the opposition) so that the budget can achieve the objectives desired by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah,“ sad the statement.

The joint statement was read by PKR communications director Ahmad Fahmi Mohamed Fadzil after the PH Presidential Council meeting at the PKR Headquarters, here, this evening.

The meeting, which started at about 4 pm and ended two hours later, was chaired by PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and attended by several top leaders of PH including DAP secretary general Lim Guan Eng and Amanah president Mohamad Sabu.

Also present were Amanah deputy president Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub and Amanah communications director Khalid Abdul Samad.

In the statement, the PH Presidential Council also took note of the urging of Al-Sultan Abdullah that the Members of Parliament gave their solid support to the Budget 2021.

Yesterday, His Majesty adviced the members of Dewan Rakyat to give their solid support to the Budget 2021 for the well-being of the people and the recovery of the national economy which was impacted by Covid-19.

His Majesty stressed that the budget was crucial to the government and the authorities, especially the frontliners, to continue, and to launch policies and effort, to curb the threat of the pandemic from continuing to spread.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also expressed his full confidence in the capability of the Prime Minister to lead the national leadership at a time the nation was being tested with numerous crisis. — Bernama