Budget 2022: Cuepacs seeks rise in Cola allowance for Sabah, Sarawak civil servants

KUCHING: The Sarawak Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) wants the government to consider giving an additional RM50 a month in cost-of-living allowance (Cola) to civil servants in Sarawak and Sabah in Budget 2022.

Its chairman Omar Bahrein Unin said this was especially important in tackling the rising cost of living in the two states.

He added that the increase could also provide additional income for civil servants in Sarawak and Sabah as enjoyed by civil servants in the peninsula since January 2020.

“Although civil servants in Sabah and Sarawak receive ‘elaun wilayah’ (regional allowance), it is an existing allowance that has been enjoyed without an increase of RM50 per month like what civil servants in the peninsula receive since Jan 2020,“ he said in a statement today.

Omar Bahrein said Sarawak Cuepacs also asked the government to review the payment rate of the regional allowance for federal civil servants serving in Sarawak and Sabah.

He said the allowance had not been reviewed since it came into effect in 1988. -Bernama