Budget 2023: Bigger allocation for BPH to maintain govt quarters

PUTRAJAYA: There is a need to provide a bigger allocation for the Property Management Division (BPH) of the Prime Minister’s Department (JPM) for better management of government quarters, federal communal buildings (BGS), federal resorts (RPP) as well as policy and development.

JPM Senior Deputy Secretary-General (Management) Datuk Mohammad Ismail said BPH was allocated RM200 million this year, but the amount was not enough.

“We have requested the Ministry of Finance to consider increasing the allocation in the 2023 Budget. The purpose is to maintain the quarters so that the quality of life of the residents can be improved and they feel safe and comfortable,“ he said at the closing ceremony of the Government Quarters Resident Community Sports Meet here today.

Mohammad said the sufficient allocation would be RM500 million as the fund would be used not only to maintain government quarters, but other assets under BPH’s supervision.

He said BPH would take strict action against occupants of government quarters who failed to comply with regulations, such as opening workshops at the premises.

Meanwhile, BPH Divisional Secretary Khairul Azhar (Nik) Abu Bakar said BPH managed 27,751 units of various types of houses in six locations across the country,.

They comprised 22,007 units in Putrajaya, 2,728 units in Kuala Lumpur, 150 units at the Civil Servant Housing Complex (KKKA) in Cyberjaya , KKKA KLIA (1,706 units), KKKA Tanjung Kupang (1,060 units) and KKKA Labuan (100 units).

The sports meet involved the participation of 500 participants, who are residing at the KKKA in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Cyberjaya and Nilai. -Bernama