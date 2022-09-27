Budget 2023: Malacca hopes for increased allocation for tourism development

MALACCA: The Malacca government is hoping for an increase in allocation for the development of the state’s tourism sector in Budget 2023, which will be tabled on Oct 7.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali (pix) said the allocation was crucial to ensuring that the conservation and protection of old and new buildings, especially in the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) World Heritage Site in the state, could be carried out continuously.

“Everyone knows that Malacca is a heritage city recognised by UNESCO. So there are many heritage buildings that we need to repair to preserve the affected area.

“More so since Malacca is now again a tourism attraction among locals and foreigners as Malaysia is currently in the Covid-19 endemic transition phase,” he told reporters after opening the Malacca Book Festival 2022 here today.

According to Sulaiman, the additional allocation was also vital to develop more tourism products as well as improve the public transport system and roads in the state.

He said the road network, especially in the urban areas of the Central Malacca district, needed to be improved due to traffic congestion.-Bernama