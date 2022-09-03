Bulk of lost luggage not delivered since July strike at Paris Airport

PARIS: Some 1,000 pieces of luggage lost during the July 1 strike at Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG) has still not been delivered, the CEO of the Paris Airports Group Augustin de Romanet said on Friday.

“We have around a thousand pieces of luggage which could not be returned to their owners,“ Romanet told French daily Le Figaro, Xinhua news agency reported.

“These are pieces of luggage whose tags have been lost, so it is almost an archaeological task for the airlines which are responsible for finding them,“ he added.

On July 1, a strike by Paris Airports Group employees led to a three-hour stoppage by baggage handlers, who deal with around 220,000 pieces of luggage every day.

A total of 35,000 pieces of luggage were lost during this strike, an incident that was catastrophic for the image of the airport.-Bernama