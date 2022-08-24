Bursa Malaysia remains in red at mid-afternoon

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia remained in the red at mid-afternoon, weighed down by the negative performance in selected counters, led by IHH Healthcare, Sime Darby Plantations and IOI Corporation.

IHH Healthcare lost 11 sen to RM6.23, Sime Darby Plantation erased 14 sen to RM4.26 and IOI Corporation was 13 sen lower at RM4.06.

These three counters dragged the composite index down by a combined 4.68 points.

At 3.01 pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) dropped 7.57 points to 1,475.0 compared to Tuesday's closing of 1,482.57.

The broader market was negative with decliners surpassing advancers 489 to 322, while 368 counters were unchanged, 1,153 untraded and seven others suspended.

Turnover stood at 1.97 billion units worth RM971.18 million.

Among the heavyweights, Public Bank added one sen to RM4.61 and CIMB Group gained nine sen to RM5.37, while Maybank lost one sen to RM8.82 and Petronas Chemicals erased nine sen to RM8.47.

Of the actives, Euro Holdings, Techna-X and Green Packet all lost half-a-sen to 12.5 sen, three sen and five sen, respectively, while Serba Dinamik shed 3.5 sen to 4.5 sen and Metronic was flat at six sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 38.81 points weaker at 10,494.15, the FBMT 100 Index went down 41.35 points to 10,236.18, the FBM Emas Shariah Index contracted 81.19 points to 10,567.43 and the FBM ACE reduced 35.92 points to 4,855.88, while the FBM 70 fell by 5.98 points to 12,625.89.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index accumulated 39.39 points to 16,577.98 and the Energy Index advanced 5.50 points to 718.38, while the Plantation Index slipped 97.75 points to 6,962.10 and the Industrial Products and Services Index decreased 0.17 of-a-point to 180.25. -Bernama