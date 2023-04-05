Bus lane: Enforcement must be tightened to prevent misuse by road users

KUALA LUMPUR: Stricter monitoring and control of the special bus lane needs to be improved to ensure that the facility is not misused by other road users in order for the public transport system to run efficiently.

Malaysian Public Transport Users Association (4PAM) Ajit Johl said that although there were many areas around the capital with special lanes for buses, they were often 'encroached' by private vehicle users, which often led to the buses getting stuck in traffic.

“Even if the government adds special bus lanes, without supervision and strict action...it will not make a difference. Actually, we need special bus lanes that are regulated 24 hours a day, and any trespassers on the lane should be dealt with strictly.

“In addition, the local authority can also install road dividers to separate the special bus lane from those for other vehicles,“ he told Bernama yesterday.

He said this in response to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi's suggestion that public transport services be used more efficiently to reduce traffic congestion in the city centre.

Ahmad Zahid also suggested that local authorities designate bus lanes in more areas as well as expand the use of contraflow lanes.

Commenting further, Ajit said 4PAM also agreed with the government's recommendation to reduce road closures due to road or building construction projects because road closures without the provision of alternative routes would cause traffic congestion as well as bus delays.

“All the agencies involved should coordinate and public transport service providers should be given a (road closure) notice to make preliminary preparations (such as using an alternative route to the destination), in addition to making a public announcement on the matter,“ he said.

Meanwhile, checks by Bernama in some areas with the special bus lane such as Jalan Syed Putra and Jalan Ampang today found that there were road users still using it despite the clear signage warning not to do so.

Based on signage, the special bus lane is activated every day from 6 am to 8 pm except on Sundays and public holidays.

Meanwhile, from an urban planning expert's perspective, Urbanice Malaysia chief executive officer Norliza Hashim said a more efficient use of public transport secures more ridership but it is more important to ensure an integrated system of transportation.

She said the seamless connectivity among rail, bus, and other modes of transport would ensure the efficiency of the transit system and help public transport users plan their journeys.

“In this consideration, more routes are needed to ensure better coverage for bus services but due to a number of roads that are not bus-friendly, we need smaller modes (of transport) as the first and last mile of transportation.

“We also need smaller buses for local areas, allow bicycles and e-scooters and lots of pedestrian networks that are highly accessible,“ she said.

In the meantime, Norliza said people must be able to walk for simple daily needs and urban planning must start ensuring that priorities are set right -- people first, pedal second, transit next and finally, private vehicles.

She added that roads must no longer be designed for cars and instead, for people, besides suggesting to make the city more permeable with connections between buildings.

“Also, buildings adjacent to a transit station should start limiting the number of car park slots. This will ensure better use of the transit system and reduce congestion in relevant areas.

“Transit-oriented development (TOD) means mixed activities, less parking, walkable environment and shared parking facilities, not just higher density,“ she said, adding that one will see cohesive integration of public transport services in a public transit-dominant city. -Bernama