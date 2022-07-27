Businessman charged with using unrecognised ‘Datuk Seri’ title

KUALA LUMPUR: A businessman pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of using an unrecognised ‘Datuk Seri’ title.

Mak Hon Leong, 39, was charged with using and enjoying the title which was not recognised in his business and private dealings without the permission of His Highness, the Sultan in the Kuala Lumpur High Court (Commercial Division), Sentul here at 9 am, 22 Oct 2021.

The charge was under Section 4 (1) Enactment 18 of the Pahang Enactment of Emblems, Titles or Awards (Preventing Improper Use) 2017 which carries a minimum fine of RM100,000 and a maximum of RM250,000 or imprisonment not less than one year and not more than three years or both if convicted.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nurliyana Mohd Jafri offered RM50,000 bail with one surety against the accused.

Lawyer Amer Hamzah Arshad who represented Mak applied for reduced bail because the purpose of bail is to ensure the presence of the accused in court.

“My client appeared in court today to be charged and he is not a ‘flight risk,‘” he said, who also proposed bail of RM10,000 with a surety where the surety is the accused’s wife.

Judge Nor Hasniah Ab Razak allowed the accused to be bailed at RM18,000 with one surety and fixed August 19 for the re-mention of the case.-Bernama