Businessman fined RM8,000 for sending obscene photos to woman

BUTTERWORTH: A businessman was fined a total of RM8,000 by the Sessions Court here today after he pleaded guilty to five counts of sending obscene photos to a 46-year-old woman, four years ago.

The accused, Chang Yoon Siong, 31, from Puchong, pleaded guilty to all five charges when they were read to him in Mandarin by the court interpreter.

Judge Noor Aini Yusof fined Chang RM1,600 for each of the charges in default of one month’s jail, while the mobile phone (used in committing the offence), would be forfeited and surrendered to the government after case proper, including appeal, if any.

Chang had pleaded guilty to using WhatsApp to send obscene photos with the intention to hurt Fong Ying Chee from Taman Aman Jaya, Bukit Mertajam near here on Jan 8, 2017.

He was charged under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, which carries a maximum fine of RM50,000 or a jail term not exceeding a year or both upon conviction.

Chang, who was unrepresented, mitigated for a minimal fine.

The case was handled by Deputy Public Prosecutor Nazrul Nizam Mohd Zameri. — Bernama