Cabinet to decide on entry of foreign travellers: Dr Zaliha

SEPANG: Any decision related to the arrival of foreign travellers, especially from China, must be discussed comprehensively and decided at the Cabinet level, said Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa (pix).

“It will be a joint decision after taking into account views from the various ministries, not just from the Ministry of Health (MOH) since this involves tourism and economic growth as well as public safety,“ she said.

Speaking at a press conference after visiting Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (klia2) here today, Dr Zaliha said she had met Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim earlier for a briefing related to the issue of foreign travellers that will be raised in the Cabinet meeting tomorrow.

“Tomorrow, we will present the facts that we have gathered and any related possibilities. God willing, we hope to come up with the best solution that is a balanced decision based on science and data as well as community perception,“ she said.

The significant increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in China has caused anxiety among many, including Malaysians, who demand that the best control measures be taken by the government and that Covid-19 screening be conducted on travellers’ arrival in the country.

Dr Zaliha said the arrival of foreign tourists at the two airports was being monitored without any discrimination so far and if they were found to be unwell, they would be sent to the nearest health facility.

She said she was satisfied with the Covid-19 prevention measures being implemented at the moment.

She advised Malaysians to take protective measures as recommended by MOH which is to wear a face mask and to get a booster dose in addition to taking care of their health.-Bernama