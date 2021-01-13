Cakoi trader pleads guilty to unlawful possession of firearms, also charged withh drug trafficking

KUALA LUMPUR: A cakoi trader pleaded guilty in the Ampang Sessions Court here today to three counts of unlawful possession of firearms, including a pistol and a machete, two weeks ago.

Kow Peng Han, 39, made the plea after the charge was read out to him in Mandarin before judge Norhazani Hamzah, who then set Jan 27 for sentencing.

On the first and second count, Kow was charged with unlawful possession of 10 rounds of 9mm Luger PMC ammunition and a SIG Sauer P224 pistol at the junction of Jalan Perdana 2/3A, Pandan Perdana here at 10.45 am last Jan 1.

Both the charges, framed under Section 8 (a) of the Arms Act 1960, provides an imprisonment for up to seven years, or maximum of RM10, 000 fine, or both, if found guily.

He was also charged under Section 6 (1) of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958 with possession of an offensive weapon, in the form of a machete, at a public place, at the same place and time.

Deputy public prosecutor Norhashimah Hashim prosecuted, while Kow was unrepresented.

Meanwhile, in the Ampang Magistrate’s Court, Kow was charged with trafficking in 225.8 gm of Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) (ecstasy) at an apartment in Pandan Perdana here at 9 am last Jan 1.

The charge, under Section 39B (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, provides the death sentence or life imprisonment and not less than 15 whipping if not sentenced to death, upon conviction.

He was also charged with possession of a similar drug, weighing 5.5 gm and 3.6 gm at the same location and at the same time under Section 12 (2) of the same law.

No plea was recorded from Kow for all the drug charges.

Magistrate Farah Nasihah Annuar set March 25 form mention. — Bernama