Canada confirms more than 50,000 Covid-19 deaths

OTTAWA: Canada has renewed its number of total Covid-19 cases and deaths to 4,550,256 and 50,380 respectively, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) said on Monday.

Case and death information were up to Jan 21 with weekly change in cases and deaths reaching 11,029 and 229 respectively, the agency said, reported Xinhua.

A statement issued by the PHAC on Monday said that as the SARS-CoV-2 virus continues to evolve and is still circulating widely across Canada, the government will determine the best course of action to limit the spread of the virus and mitigate its health and societal impacts.

Acknowledging the WHO director general’s determination that Covid-19 remains a public health emergency of international concern, Canada will continue to monitor the Covid-19 situation, the PHAC said.

According to the PHAC, Canada continues to contribute to and assess the global epidemiology of Covid-19, including working with international partners to enhance viral genomic sequencing capacity.

As Covid-19 activity continues and hospitalisations remain elevated in Canada, layers of prevention, including keeping up to date with Covid-19 vaccinations and personal protective practices, remain the best approach to reduce the risk of developing severe illness and limit the burden on the health system, the PHAC said. -Bernama