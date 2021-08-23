Casagrande double inspire Penang to victory

KUALA LUMPUR: Brazilian import Anselmo Arruda da Silv (pix)a scored a brace on a wet night to inspire Penang FC to a 3-0 win over Sabah FC in their Super League match at the Likas Stadium today.

The Brazilian, who is more popularly known as Casagrandre, stole the show for coach Tomas Trucha’s side with two headed goals in the 38th and 54th minutes of the game, which was played in heavy rain.

Penang’s Tajikistan import, Sheriddin Boboev then hammered the final nail into Sabah’s coffin when he notched the third goal in the 67th minute.

The win sees the Panthers move up to third in the standings with 34 points after 19 matches - 14 points behind leaders Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) who are almost assured of their eighth straight Super League title and three behind second-placed Terengganu FC.

Meanwhile, Melaka United failed to capitalise on their homeground advantage after being held to a 1-1 draw by Super League basement side UiTM FC at the Hang Jebat Stadium.

Melaka United, under coach Zainal Abidin Hassan, had opened accounts through S. Kumaahran in the 44th minute but UiTM equalised through Victor Nirennold in the 83rd minute.

The draw, however, did nothing to change the fact that UiTM are virtually assured of being relegated to the Premier League next season as they are now 12th - and last - in the Super League standings with just six points from 18 matches.

Melaka United are ninth on goal difference despite having 17 points - the same as 10th-placed Sri Pahang FC - while Perak FC remain in the drop zone as they are in 11th spot with 13 points from 19 matches.

In the Premier League, Sarawak United FC regained top spot with a 4-0 thrashing of the FAM-NSC Project squad at the UiTM Stadium in Shah Alam today.

Coach E. Elavarasan’s men got their goals through Sandro Da Silva (21st), Taylor Francis George Regan (42nd), Muhammad Gopi Rizqi Ramachandra (84th) and Nur Shamie Iszuan Amin (89th).

Sarawak United, who have 34 points from 16 matches, are two points ahead of second-placed Negeri Sembilan, followed by Terengganu II (29 pts) and JDT II (27 pts).

Over at the Perak Stadium in Ipoh, PDRM FC gunned down home team Perak FC II 3-0, courtesy of a brace by their Japanese import Bruno Suzuki, whose 12th and 29th-minute goals were sandwiched between Mohamad Nabil Ahmad Latpi’s 21st-minute strike. – Bernama