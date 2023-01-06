Catcha Digital appoints Shireen Chia as Independent Non-Executive Director

KUALA LUMPUR: Catcha Digital Berhad (Catcha Digital) has appointed Shireen Chia Yin Ting as its new Independent Non-Executive Director

(INED), effective from May 31, 2023.

Shireen is currently the Chief Financial Officer of MYAirline Sdn Bhd, a new startup airline in Malaysia and an INED of Securemetric Berhad.

Prior to MYAirline, Shireen was the Group chief financial officer for Tune Hotels Group of Companies and general manager at Malaysia Marine and Heavy Engineering Sdn Bhd. Before that, she was with Air Asia Berhad for 11 years and was part of the pioneer team responsible in turning around the airline to be the most cost-efficient airline and was also in charge of getting Air Asia listed in KLSE in less than five years.

In a statement, Shireen said, “I am honoured to be appointed as the Independent Non-Executive Director of Catcha Digital. I look forward to working with our dynamic team to drive Catcha Digital to the new heights.”

In a statement, Catcha Digital chairman Patrick Grove said, “We are very excited to welcome Shireen to our Board. Shireen’s extensive experience across different industries will add tremendous value in our quest to bring the company to the next level”