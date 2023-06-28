Catcha Digital Bhd announces high growth, record profits in iMedia

KUALA LUMPUR: Catcha Digital Berhad announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, iMedia Asia Sdn Bhd and its subsidiaries (iMedia), recorded record profit and growth in 2022.

Further, as a final step in its Regularisation Plan, Catcha Digital has launched an abridged prospectus in relation to a renounceable rights issue involving the issuance of up to 174,640,020 new ordinary shares in Catcha Digital (Rights Share) on the basis of one Rights Share for every one existing Catcha Digital share held by the entitled shareholders at an issue price for each Rights Share fixed at RM0.235 (Rights Issue), to raise up to RM41.04 million, with RM18.00 million already committed by its major shareholder, Catcha Group Pte Ltd. Upon completion of the Regularisation Plan, the Company will have its GN2 status lifted.

Despite volatile market conditions, iMedia recorded a Profit Before Tax (PBT) of RM10.28 million in FYE 2022, representing year-on-year growth of approximately 69%. This growth has continued in 2023, where in the first quarter ended 31 March 2023, the PBT grew by approximately 28% compared with the same period last year to reach RM3.89 million for the first quarter of 2023.