CCPSS, MACC to collaborate on raising anti-corruption awareness

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Crime Consciousness and Public Safety Awareness Society (CCPSS) will continue to collaborate with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in an effort to increase public awareness to combat corruption.

The society’s chairman Datuk Mohamad Anil Shah Abdullah (pix) said with the approval of the State Education Department, it would work with the MACC to organise the awareness programme in schools next year.

“Currently, we are organising an awareness programme like this with participation from non-governmental organisations (NGOs), but it is also very suitable to be held in schools, especially at the secondary school level.

“In my opinion, it would be better if these anti-corruption slogans are embedded in the minds of young people before they pursue further studies and enter the workforce,“ he told reporters after the Corruption Awareness Townhall Session here, today.

Commenting on today’s programme, he said it was attended by over 100 participants from more than 30 NGOs.

He said the programme was implemented to create a greater awareness of the symptoms of corruption and its effects on the community as well as the best approach to fight the crime with the cooperation of all parties.

“Integrated efforts by various parties are very important in fighting corruption and this is also a platform for us to bring the community closer to the MACC to enable them to share their opinions and ask questions,“ he said.

Also present was the assistant superintendent from the Penang MACC Community Education Unit, Mazlan Haja Maideen.-Bernama