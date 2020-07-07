Census important foundation for country’s development planning - Muhyiddin

PUTRAJAYA: The Population and Housing Census conducted every 10 years gives an accurate picture of the country’s current demographics which will serve as a source of reference and important foundation for the country’s development planning.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) when launching the Malaysian Population and Housing Census 2020 (Census 2020) here today said, through the census, the size, distribution, composition and socioeconomic characteristics of the people and housing in Malaysia can be identified.

“Information about education, health and recreational facilities, as well as road network gathered through the census will be used to formulate and implement government policies for development and people’s wellbeing,” he said while urging all Malaysians to give their full cooperation to ensure the success of the census.

He said although the country is still facing difficult times following the Covid-19 outbreak and still being placed under the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO), there will be guidelines or standard operating procedures (SOP) that must be complied with by the National Statistics Department’s staff and those involved in conducting Census 2020.