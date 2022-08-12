Certified copies of Rozman, his father, brother's birth registration given to MACC, witness tells court

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sessions Court here was today told that the Sabah National Registration Department (NRD) as provided a certified copy of the birth registration of Labuan Member of Parliament Datuk Rozman Isli(pix), his father and younger brother to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Penampang Assistant registration officer at the Birth, Death and Adoption Division, of the Sabah NRD, Christine Pamela Eyong, 39, said the certified copies of the birth registration were handed over to MACC after receiving the request by the commission on Feb 12, 2020.

“I made a check through the computerised system, the National Population Record Information System (SIREN) and I have given extracts on the birth information to the MACC on March 16, 2020,“ said the Eyong, who is third prosecution witness.

She said this when reading out her witness statement on the second day of Rozman’s trial.

Rozman, 57, is charged as an official of a public body, the Deputy Chairman of the Labuan Port Authority, to have used his position to obtain gratification, namely an employment contract as the operator for Dermaga Merdeka Pelabuhan Labuan for LLPM, in which his father and younger brother have an interest in.

The offence was allegedly committed at the TKSU Meeting Room, Level 9, Ministry of Transport Malaysia, Jalan Tun Hussein, Precinct 4, Putrajaya between 2.30 pm and 5.30 pm on March 21, 2018.

He is charged under Section 23(1) of the MACC Act and can be punished under Section 24(1) of the same act, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a fine of five times the value of the bribe or RM10,000 whichever is higher, if convicted

Deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Feisal Mohd Azmi prosecuted, while Rozman is represented by lawyer Muhammad Rafique Rashid Ali.

The hearing before judge Rozina Ayob continues on Oct 4.-Bernama