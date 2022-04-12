Chang Lih Kang to ensure development of national Science, Technology

IPOH: Tanjung Malim MP Chang Lih Kang has now been appointed Science and Technology Minister in the Unity Government Cabinet under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Chang, 42, has a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) and a master’s degree in business administration from National University of Singapore (NUS).

Chang, who hails from Ipoh, was also appointed as a member of the Malaysian Parliament’s Infrastructure Development select committee, the Defence and Internal Affairs select committee, and Suara Rakyat Malaysia (SUARAM) coordinator.

The father of two was also previously a PKR central leadership council member before his appointment as the party’s youth wing secretary, and is currently a PKR vice-president.

At the state level, he has previously held the position of Perak PKR vice-chairman and is now the Perak PKR leadership council chairman after taking over from Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak.

In the 15th general election (GE15), Chang won the Tanjung Malim parliamentary seat with a 3,541 majority, polling 25,140 votes against his closest rival Datuk Nolee Ashilin Mohammed Radzi from Perikatan Nasional (PN), with 21,599 votes, while Barisan Nasional’s (BN) Datuk Dr Mah Hang Soon obtained 20,963 votes.

Chang had also been a two-term assemblyman for Teja from 2008 to 2018 before being replaced by Sandrea Ng Shy Ching, who is now Perak Housing and Local Government Committee chairman.-Bernama