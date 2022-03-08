Child account holders urged to change account status before May 1: Tabung Haji

KUALA LUMPUR: Tabung Haji (TH) depositors who are over the age of 18 and still hold a Child Account have been urged to convert its status to an Adult Account before May 1.

TH acting operations executive director, Mohamed Ameen Abd Wahab said in a statement today the status change should be done as Child Accounts can only be administered by guardians for children under the age of 18.

He said the announcement to extend the exercise which was made in November last year was to allow depositors aged 18 and above and their guardians to make the status change at nearby TH branches.

“TH will implement the process of freezing withdrawal transactions if depositors fail to convert the account status starting Monday, May 2 this year. At the same time, the link between the guardian’s account and the child’s account will be cancelled and hajj registration will not be possible,“ he said.

Mohamed Ameen said to make the status change, parents or guardians with links to the Child Account were advised to come to nearby TH branches with their children, adding that they must also ensure that their accounts are active.

He said this would allow them to continue to enjoy the benefits of saving at TH, such as government-guaranteed savings, profit distribution, income tax exemption as well as participation in its campaigns.

For any inquiries related to TH accounts or any of its services, the public can refer to its official website at www.tabunghaji.gov.my or contact customer service at 03-62071919.-Bernama