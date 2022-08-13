China renews red alert for high temperatures

BEIJING: China's national observatory on Saturday continued to issue a red alert for high temperatures, the most severe warning in its four-tier weather warning system, as a scorching heatwave hits more regions of the country.

During the daytime on Saturday, parts of Shaanxi, Sichuan, Chongqing, Henan, Hubei, Shandong, Anhui, Jiangsu, Shanghai, Zhejiang, Fujian, Jiangxi, Hunan, Guizhou, Xinjiang and Inner Mongolia are expected to experience high temperatures of 35 to 39 degrees Celsius, according to the National Meteorological Centre, Xinhua reported.

Temperatures in parts of Shaanxi, Sichuan, Chongqing, Hubei, Hunan, Jiangxi, Anhui, Jiangsu, Shanghai and Zhejiang may surpass 40 or even 42 degrees Celsius, the centre said.

It advised local authorities to take emergency measures against the heatwave, suspend outdoor work that is exposed to high temperatures, pay close attention to fire prevention measures, and take particular care of vulnerable groups.

China has a four-tier, colour-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue. -Bernama