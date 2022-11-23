Cikgu Shukri respected by friends and foes

KANGAR: With his humble personality and character, newly-appointed Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli (pix) is a leader who is not only loved and respected by friends, but also his enemies in politics

PAS Mursyidul Am (spiritual leader) Datuk Hashim Jasin said the decision to choose Mohd Shukri as the menteri besar was made by the PAS top leadership after evaluating several aspects based on the requirements by the party’s Syura Ulama Council.

“PAS has ruled several states such as Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah. Therefore, we are confident that Mohd Shukri is capable of starting a new administration in Perlis.

“What is important is that whatever he does is for Allah,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

Meanwhile, Perlis Barisan Nasional (BN) Liaison secretary Azizan Sulaiman said he believed Mohd Shukri, who has been Sanglang Assemblyman for three terms since 2013, was capable of shouldering the responsibilities as Perlis Menteri Besar.

“With his experience, Mohd Shukri will be able to continue the work that has been done by the previous leadership,“ he said.

Mohd Shukri, who is Sanglang Assemblyman and Perlis Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman and state Pas commissioner, took his oath as Menteri Besar before the Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail at Istana Arau yesterday.

PN succeeded in forming the Perlis state government after winning 14 of the 15 state seats and all three parliamentary seats - Padang Besar, Arau and Kangar - in the 15th General Election (GE15).-Bernama