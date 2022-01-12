Civil service reform crucial in facing ‘VUCA’ situation: Expert

KUALA LUMPUR: Civil service reform is needed to enable the country to move forward in a situation where it is currently facing the VUCA (Volatility, Uncertainty, Complexity, and Ambiguity) era.

Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) Centre for Co-Curriculum and Student Development deputy director Noor Mohamad Shakil Hameed said the reforms and changes were very necessary because of the VUCA situation of human resources that are more creative, efficient, far-sighted and resilient.

He said the reforms and changes were crucial to meet the high expectations of community members who want the best service from the government machinery.

Among the things that can be done include reviewing outdated procedures, policies and regulations, updating the current needs and situations of departments and agencies to reduce duplication of duties and waste of resources as well as digitising public services.

“The rapid development of technology now requires civil servants to carry out reforms in the digitalisation aspect of services. This development requires us to immediately improve our skills so as not to be left behind and to provide smoother and more efficient services to the people.

“...civil servants cannot be passive about changes, but instead they have to become the machinery and important components of driving reform efforts. Efforts to reform civil servants in this aspect are seen as necessary and timely because they have a very important role.

“They are the backbone of the government and the national administration who always support the aspirations of the ruling government by implementing all initiatives and agendas planned to develop and revive the country,“ he told Bernama when contacted.

Noor Mohamad said the integrity of civil servants also needs to be strengthened to ensure that they perform their duties with full commitment, thereby reducing the problems of corruption, leakage and abuse of power.

Two days ago, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had called on the civil servants to work with the government leadership to bring about change to bring back the country to its glorious days.

He said the public service was a pillar of the country and it would not change even if there was a change in the government or the prime minister.

Meanwhile, Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) president Datuk Adnan Mat said public servants would definitely give their full commitment to implement the reform agenda brought by Anwar.

Cuepacs guarantees that civil servants will perform their duties professionally by giving priority to the people and the country above other interests, he said.

He also hopes that the members of the Cabinet that will be appointed by the Prime Minister would be able to carry out a good reform based on the principle of leadership by example.

“We as civil servants expect the same commitment from the highest leadership of the government, especially from the ministers who will be appointed soon. This reform agenda cannot be achieved if there is no cooperation from the policy makers, which is the ruling government,“ he said.-Bernama