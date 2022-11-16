Clerk fined RM3,500 for having porn on mobile phone

KLANG: A clerk was fined RM3,500 by the Magistrate’s Court, here today, after pleading guilty to possessing 62 pornographic videos on his mobile phone in October 2018.

The accused, Noor Azmira Kamarudin, 44, was also ordered by Magistrate, P. Sarulatha, to serve five months in jail if he failed to pay the fine. He paid the fine.

Based on the charge sheet, the father of one is alleged to have had 62 pornographic videos on a mobile phone in an apartment unit in Lebuh Kebun Nenas, Bandar Putera, Klang at 8.30 pm on Oct 23, 2018.

He was accused of having committed an offence under Section 292 of the Penal Code, which provides for a maximum imprisonment of three years or a fine, or both, if convicted.

Earlier, lawyer Rajvinder Singh, representing the accused, appealed for leniency as this was Noor Azmira’s first offence and his client’s confession also saved the court time.

“He is also the sole breadwinner of his family and has to support his young child as well as his frail parents, in addition to having no past criminal record,” he said.

Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) deputy public prosecutor, Fazril Sani Mohd Fadzil, confirmed that the accused had no previous record, but pressed for just punishment to serve as a lesson.-Bernama