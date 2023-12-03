Clinic extended hours: GPs, contract doctors encouraged to participate - MOH

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has urged private general practitioners (GPs) and contract doctors to participate in the initiative to extend operating hours at public health clinics to ensure its success.

Its Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa (pix) said the support and cooperation would enable to help MOH to reduce the workload among health workers and provide the best service to patients.

“We (MoH) have identified 52 health clinics (nationwide) that require extended hours.

“This (move) can help reduce congestion in the hospital's Emergency Department,” she said at a press conference after officiating the state-level World Kidney Day 2023 here today.

When asked about the possibility of adding health workers to make the initiative a success, Dr Zaliha acknowledged the point but for now, the ministry encouraged the participation of GPs and contract doctors.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Health was reported to have announced the extended hours at 52 health clinics nationwide to reduce overcrowding in the hospital’s Emergency Department.

The clinic's operating hours in the Klang Valley have been extended from 5 pm to 9.30 pm from Mondays to Fridays and 8 am to 12 noon on Saturdays.

While in Kedah, Kelantan and Johor, the operating hours from Sundays to Thursdays have been extended from 5 pm to 9.30 pm, and 8 am to 12 noon on Saturdays.

Regarding efforts to increase the number of kidney transplants, she said the ministry will implement the Pair Kidney Exchange programme at Kuala Lumpur Hospital and Selayang Hospital.

“We also implement various other programmes in order to help more patients,”she said.

She added that the number of chronic kidney patients in Malaysia has increased from 9.7 per cent in 2011 to 15.5 per cent in 2018. -Bernama