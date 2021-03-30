CMCO extended in five states and KL, interstate travel still not allowed

KUALA LUMPUR: The Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur, Johor, Kelantan, Penang and Sarawak has been extended for another two weeks, while interstate travel restriction will remain in force.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said the extension of the CMCO in Sarawak would take effect from today until April 12, while in five other states starting from Thursday (April 1) until April 14.

“The Recovery MCO in Perlis, Kedah, Perak, Pahang, Putrajaya, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Terengganu, Sabah and Labuan is also extended, effective from the same date (April 1).

“The ban on interstate travel also stays, only interdistrict travel is allowed except in Sabah and Sarawak which is still restricted as per request from the respective state governments,” he said in a news conference on the MCO development here, today.

He added that the decision was made after a National Security Council’s special session to listen to a presentation by the Health Ministry (MOH) on the situation and risk assessment for the 14-day implementation of the CMCO and RMCO in states nationwide.

Elaborating on the compliance operation task force, Ismail Sabri said a total of 17 individuals were arrested yesterday for violating the standard operating procedures and all of them were compounded.

“The highest number of offences were associated with entertainment centre activities involving 14 cases, while three cases were not wearing face masks,” he said.

On Op Benteng, Ismail Sabri said three illegal immigrants were deported and 52 vessels were detected in the country’s waters yesterday.

On the mandatory screening of immigrant workers, he said 2,578 people were screened yesterday and three were found to be positive for Covid-19.

“Cumulatively, the Human Resources Ministry informed that a total of 662,335 immigrant workers were screened for Covid-19, of which 10,067 were tested positive for the coronavirus,” he said. — Bernama