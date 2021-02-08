CNY reunion dinners allowed with conditions

PUTRAJAYA: Family reunion dinners on Chinese New Year eve (Feb 11), will be allowed for up to 15 immediate family members living within a 10km radius, without crossing districts or state boundaries.

National Unity Minister Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique said the matter was agreed on during a National Security Council technical meeting yesterday, chaired by Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The meeting also agreed that religious activities in temples will be allowed on Feb 11, 12 and 19, subject to adherence of strict standard operating procedures (SOP), including not having more than 30 people present at a time, with physical distancing observed. The duration of each prayer session will be 30 minutes, with another 30 minutes set for sanitisation works between sessions.

Prayers at temples can be held from 6am to 2pm only, while night prayer activities for the Hokkien on Feb 19 will be allowed within the compounds of their respective homes.

Halimah said unity officers who had been appointed as monitoring officers under Section 3 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342) would be monitoring compliance with the prescribed SOP.

She also urged the Chinese community to celebrate this year’s festival under the new norm, maintain personal hygiene and observe physical distancing to help efforts in breaking the Covid-19 chain of infection.

In an immediate reaction, the Federation of Taoist Associations Malaysia (FTAM) welcomed the change in SOP for the upcoming Chinese New Year celebrations.

“FTAM welcomes the announcement of the new SOP and appreciates the government’s decision to allow the opening of Taoist temples.

“Taoists pray to the Jade Emperor of Baitiangong on the eve of the ninth day of Chinese New Year, which is Feb 20. We hope the government will allow us to pray on that date,” said its president Daozhang Tan.