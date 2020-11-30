College student claims preacher outraged her modesty

KUALA LUMPUR: A female college student has lodged a police report against a young preacher-cum-television celebrity for allegedly outraging her modesty.

Petaling Jaya district police chief Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said the 22-year-old student alleged that the incident happened at the suspect’s house in Damansara Perdana on Oct 17.

“The suspect allegedly invited the woman to his house to teach her business marketing but ended up outraging her modesty and forcing her to perform oral sex,” he said in a statement today.

He said the victim was said to have been traumatised and was now receiving treatment at a medical centre here.

The 25-year-old suspect is under remand until Dec 1 for a separate case of rape, he added.

A 23-year-old woman had reported to Shah Alam police on Wednesday about the rape, and the suspect was arrested two days later. — Bernama